Fire has damaged the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Public Works building on Paint Street.

Fire Chief Donald MacDonald says firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 7 Sunday night. Firefighters left the site around 10:30. More than 30 firefighters from the Town’s Fire Department were on hand.

Vehicles that were stored in the building were removed from the structure.

Cause of the fire or estimate of damage have not been determined.