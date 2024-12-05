Port Hawkesbury forwards Results of Reeves Street Plebiscite to Province

The Town of Port Hawkesbury forwarded the results of a non-binding plebiscite regarding the future of Reeves Street to the provincial government.

As part of the ballots in the Port Hawkesbury Municipal election in October, residents were asked if they wanted to see Reeves Street changed back to a four-lane roadway. The vote count showed 1,018 votes on side of altering Reeves Street Back to four lanes while 673 were against such a change.

The change to three lanes was part of the Destination Reeves Street pilot project, which saw a one kilometre section of the four-lane street reduced to three in 2019. Since then, a number of safety concerns came up, and council voted to ask the province to change it back early this year.

At the most recent Port Hawkesbury Town Council meeting, councillor Paul Hart introduced a motion to send the results of the non-binding plebiscite to the province, and the motion passed.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton said she would like to see more community consultation on the matter. She said the province held an information session on the issue in early October but said it wasn`t well attended. She said it would be great if the province provided another opportunity to talk about the configuration.

Reeves Street falls under the control of the Provincial Government, which will have the final say in what happens to the street.