Port Hawkesbury hasn’t established Top Priorities for a Shared Bylaw Enforcement Officer with Neighbouring Municipalities

Port Hawkesbury Town Council still hasn’t set its top priorities for a shared bylaw enforcement

officer with other local municipalities.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said there is an upcoming meeting with representatives of the Municipality of the County of Richmond, the Municipality of the County of Inverness, and the Town of Mulgrave during last night’s regular monthly meeting.

But after putting out the request for feedback from councillors in March, Aucoin said he hasn’t received any responses two months later and said he needs to know soon.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver mentioned that CAO Terry Doyle was working with the RCMP about the possibility of having the national police service issuing summary offence tickets in the town.