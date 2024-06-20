Listen Live

Port Hawkesbury Health Centre Opens

Jun 20, 2024 | Local News

Provincial government officials were in Port Hawkesbury today  at the unveiling of the Port Hawkesbury Health Centre.

Formerly a privately owned facility called Island Gateway Medical Clinic, the building recently became a Nova Scotia Health collaborative clinic, with renovations and an expanded team of healthcare professionals including four physicians, a family practice nurse, a dietitian, social worker and four administrative staff. There are plans to add more staff this year, including a nurse practitioner, licensed practical nurse, care co-ordinator and administrative staff.

The clinic now includes eight more exam rooms and an enhanced phone and patient appointment reminder system. Patients can now choose to receive text messages or voicemail reminders for appointments.

Allan MacMaster, Inverness MLA and Deputy Premier, offered remarks to officially open the Port Hawkesbury Health Centre. (contributed)

Inverness MLA Alan MacMaster said the clinic is needed in the area. With this model, said MacMaster, the hope is people will get healthy care quicker and get better results for themselves. 

 

MacMaster called it a one-stop-shop for people’s health care needs.  


