Port Hawkesbury Holds the Line on its Tax Rates

Port Hawkesbury is maintaining its tax rates despite running a deficit this year.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council unanimously

passed the 2021 budget keeping residential tax rates at $1.58, plus a $0.22 sewer service charge, with the commercial rate at $4.16.

Although residential assessment has grown 2.1% since 2014, finance director Erin MacEachern said commercial assessment declined by 7.6% in the same four-year span, noting there was been some growth in the past year.

Some of the major expenses surrounded policing costs, housing costs, insurance, and wages and salaries.

MacEachern said a “pretty substantial” deficit of $118,000 was offset by $76,000 in revenue growth, $29,000 in efficiencies and $13,000 from reserves.

She said the town was able to save money with less staffing for the Civic Centre Arena and the Strait Area Pool.

Calling this one of the hardest budgets he’s ever had to work on, town councillor Hughie MacDougall said tough decisions had to be made.

His colleague, Mark MacIver said the budget was “very stressful at times,” while deputy mayor Blaine MacQuarrie said there were financial limitations that made for an “interesting” budget.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the flat assessment curve and burdens from COVID-19 created “challenging times” budget-wise