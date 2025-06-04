Port Hawkesbury holds the line on Property Tax Rates in New Municipal Budget

Tax rates in the Town of Port Hawkesbury are staying as is.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved the 2025-2026 Budget.

Finance Director Erin MacEachen said the $9.49-million budget features a residential tax rate of $1.58 and a commercial tax rate of $4.16, plus a 22-cent sewer service charge per $100 of assessment, keeping the rates the same as they were in 1987.



The finance director reported “some growth” in the town, but not at the levels of previous years.

MacEachen said 77 per cent of the budget was from assessments, with $6.35 million coming from taxes and the rest from other revenue sources like the use of recreation facilities.

There were cost pressures from growing expenses like policing and fire services, noted MacEachen.

The budget contains an $8.5-million capital plan and funding has been set aside in the operating budget for items like fleet and building upgrades, as well as the expansion of the Active Transportation trail.