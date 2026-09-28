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Port Hawkesbury hosting meeting for people affected by September storm

Sep 28, 2026 | Local News

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is hosting an open house this evening to hear from residents who experienced water in their homes during the September 4-5th storm. The meeting is set for the Bear Head Room of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 7 pm.

A release from the town states the event is being held to provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions of Town Council and staff, consultants, and house protection experts.

Stations are being set up for the Town of Port Hawkesbury Public Works; Strum, an Engineering Consultant retained to study the town’s Storm Water Management System, focusing on Tamarc Subdivision; CBCL Limited, an Engineering Consultant retained to study the Town of Port Hawkesbury and Port Hastings sewer and Water Systems; the Eastern District Planning Commission focusing in on building code requirements and permitting, and home protection specialists to provide information and guidance on protecting your home from future water-related impacts

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.