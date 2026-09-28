Port Hawkesbury hosting meeting for people affected by September storm

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is hosting an open house this evening to hear from residents who experienced water in their homes during the September 4-5th storm. The meeting is set for the Bear Head Room of the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 7 pm.

A release from the town states the event is being held to provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions of Town Council and staff, consultants, and house protection experts.

Stations are being set up for the Town of Port Hawkesbury Public Works; Strum, an Engineering Consultant retained to study the town’s Storm Water Management System, focusing on Tamarc Subdivision; CBCL Limited, an Engineering Consultant retained to study the Town of Port Hawkesbury and Port Hastings sewer and Water Systems; the Eastern District Planning Commission focusing in on building code requirements and permitting, and home protection specialists to provide information and guidance on protecting your home from future water-related impacts