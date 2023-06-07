Port Hawkesbury Increases Low-Income Tax Exemption

Port Hawkesbury is increasing its low-income tax exemption.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council approved a motion to increase the amount from $200 to $350 per assessment.

Finance Director Erin MacEachen said in October, 2019 notice was provided to town council that the Low-Income Tax Exemption Policy would be reviewed on May 12, 2023.

MacEachen said those eligible for the exemption include households with $24,000 in annual taxable income, who own and occupy their residence and are not renting.

The deadline to apply is July 15 and a notice of assessment for the previous year is required with the application, said MacEachen. She said decisions on the applications are final.

In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall, MacEachen added that each year between 20 and 25 town residents apply for the tax exemption.