Port Hawkesbury indicates it is Compliant with the Province’s New Public Health Regulations

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is reporting full public compliance with new public health rules.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury CAO Terry Doyle told council that the town has put in place measures to ensure it complies with the provincial government’s Phase 5 reopening plan.

Doyle said everyone entering the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is directed to the box office to find out where venues are located, and at those locations, the public is then asked to provide proof of vaccinations. He said, so far, things have gone quite well.

Finance director Erin MacEachen confirmed that staff moved signage to funnel those entering the Civic Centre to the box office, and all members of the public have been great about giving documentation of their vaccinations, even if it is not required to conduct regular town business like paying tax bills.

Vaccination proof is needed for those using the walking track, the Body + Soul Fitness Centre, the blood donor clinic, the arena, the Bear Head Conference Room, and other facilities within the Civic Centre, she noted.

The CAO said, despite Facebook posts to the contrary, the owners of the fitness centre will comply with all public health restrictions, including requiring proof of vaccinations. MacEachen noted that the owners have updated a previous Facebook post declaring they would not require documentation of first and second vaccinations.

While both he and MacEachen foresee challenges once the town hosts larger events, Doyle said he will keep council updated about the reopening phase