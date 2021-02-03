Port Hawkesbury Launches Multi-Year Trail Project

The Town of Port Hawkesbury has announced an ambitious trail project.

During its committee of the whole meeting last month, town council announced a $2.2 million Connector Connect Port Hawkesbury project.

Mayor Brenda Chishom-Beaton said this is a series of smaller connector projects rolled into one broader project designed to join together different parts of the town via walking trails.

The mayor said one project is connecting the Killam residential area to Reeves Street. Another connects the Active Transportation trail at the community park to MacQuarrie Drive Extension. Then the town is planning to connect the boardwalk to the north Granville Street green space. There will also be improvements to the Queen Street intersection at Trunk 4.

The final project is continuing the Active Transportation trail from NSCC along Reeves Street to the Old Sydney Road. The mayor said there is an existing trail that connects Old Sydney Road to the Tamarac residential area. This trail will be resurfaced and rejuvenated.

Chisholm-Beaton said the projects will be done in phases over a 4-5 year period.

Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle said, depending on approval from the federal government, the town is hoping to start by April.

Doyle said the town will first be looking for designs for the Tamarac connection, as well as design on the MacQuarrie Drive Extension. The final project to get attention this year is the first phase of the waterfront connector project.

In the second year, the CAO said there will be implementation of the MacQuarrie Drive extension project. In the year after that, it will be the waterfront connection, then another portion of another project.

Doyle said there is funding from the provincial and federal governments for the projects, with the mayor explaining that the project has to go to the province first, then the federal government, and presently, their project still under consideration by the feds.