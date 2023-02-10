Port Hawkesbury Lawyer among 14 Attorneys to received the Prestigious King’s Counsel designation

A prestigious honour for 14 lawyers in the province, including one from the local area.

The 14 attorneys are to receive the King’s counsel designation. It is bestowed annually to members of the legal profession to recognize exceptional merit and outstanding contributions to the legal community.

Among the lawyers to receive the designation is Patrick Lamey of Port Hawkesbury.

The announcement of the recipients was made by Justice Minister and Attorney General Brad Johns. The King’s counsel designation took effect for the first time since 1952 immediately following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

A formal ceremony to honour the King’s counsel appointees will be held in the spring.