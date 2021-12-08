Port Hawkesbury Looking into Expanding hours for its Walking Track

Staff with the Town of Port Hawkesbury will investigate expanding the hours for its walking track, and the cost of more lights around its athletic fields.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall told last night’s regular monthly meeting that he has been getting calls from residents, particularly seniors, who want to use the walking track in the Civic Centre now that the weather is getting colder and wetter.

CAO Terry Doyle said there are considerations that have to be addressed, the first being the requirement for proof of vaccination, and that the arena space is controlled by renters.

Hoping that he could work with the recreation department to find a solution, MacDougall agreed with a suggestion from Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to find a short-term plan that can be emailed to councillors.

MacDougall suggested that those with an approved vaccine status could be provided with a lanyard so they can gain access, especially during when it is closed on evenings and weekends.

Chisholm-Beaton said staff will get back to council after consulting with members of the Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Association.

Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin then asked whether town staff can get estimates to add more lights to the Dan Willie Memorial Ballfield, noting that the town is losing out on provincial tournaments and other events.

Because there are grants and programs for such projects, Aucoin said the town can apply for funding.

After coaching baseball over the years, MacDougall agreed that this is needed and he suggested the adjacent soccer field be added to the request. He noted that conduits to accommodate more lights have already been installed.