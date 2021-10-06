Port Hawkesbury Looks to Clarify Close Proximity Signage in Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law

The Town of Port Hawkesbury wants to change its planning strategy and land use bylaw to clarify close proximity signage.

CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the Eastern District Planning Commission wants a date set for a public hearing about amendments to the bylaw and plan.

Council approved the recommendation and decided on Nov. 2 as the date for the hearing.

Doyle said the issue surrounds an application to install digital signs adjacent to a Tim Horton’s drive-through in Port Hawkesbury.