Port Hawkesbury Man charged with Possessing and Transmitting Child Pornography

A Port Hawkesbury man faces charges relating to child pornography.

On July 7, 2021, the RCMP’s provincial ICE Unit searched a home in Port Hawkesbury, assisted by the RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services Unit along with the Inverness/Richmond County Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Port Hawkesbury RCMP.

The investigation began in March 2021 after investigators received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police arrested Troy McLean, 35, of Port Hawkesbury, at his home without incident. He faces charges of with Possession of Child Pornography and Transmitting Child Pornography. McLean was released on a number of strict conditions and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on September 21, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.