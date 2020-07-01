Port Hawkesbury Man dies in a Personal Watercraft Incident on Lake Ainslie

There’s been a fatal incident on Inverness County’s Lake Ainslie involving a personal watercraft. RCMP officers were called to the area over a report of an overturned personal watercraft shortly after 9 this morning. RCMP and EHS personnel arrived at a campground along the lake. A 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury was found wearing a life-vest and unresponsive in the water less than 100 meters from the shore. He was brought back to land by people from the campground in a paddle boat and another watercraft. EHS personnel assisted and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was alone at the time of the incident.

RCMP are continuing their investigation, including determining the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.