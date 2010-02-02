Port Hawkesbury Man wanted on Province-Wide Warrant Arrested by Police

Inverness County District RCMP say a 22-year-old Port Hawkesbury man who was wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant has been found. Police say the man, Nicholas George Rush was arrested. RCMP thanked the public for their assistance including shares on social media.

Lush has been charged with two counts of Assault, two counts of Mischief, Overcoming Resistance to a Commission of an Offence by Choking, two counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order and four counts of Breach of a Recognizance. RCMP say the charges are in connection with an assault that occurred in Port Hawkesbury on January 14th.