Port Hawkesbury Mayor asks Premier to add Unama’ki to Sign Welcoming Motorists to Cape Breton

The Mayor of Port Hawkesbury is hoping one word can make a difference for Cape Breton Island and reconciliation. In a letter drafted to Premier Stephen McNeil, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton asks to add “Unama’ki” to the sign entering Cape Breton Island from the Mainland side.

Chisholm-Beaton believes the simple act, which was mentioned by Ma’git Poulette would go a long way in reconciliation. Chisholm Beaton says the small token will show that the First nations’ communities are respected in the future of Cape Breton:

The idea was widley supported during the One Cape Breton summit in November by members of the municipalities and First Nations’ communities. Chisholm-Beaton says most First Nations’ people call the island Unama’ki. The new sign would read “Welcome to Cape Breton/Unama’ki”.