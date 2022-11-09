Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton becomes President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton is the new President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

The mayor was congratulated by outgoing Deputy Mayor Jason Aucoin during last night’s

regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council.

Noting she served as NSFM vice president for the past year, Chisholm-Beaton said it was a “wonderful feeling” to be named to the top spot in the organization representing all municipalities in Nova Scotia.

Calling it a “big responsibility,” the mayor said she had individual conversations with each town councillor before seeking the time-consuming position. She said new Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall also agreed to take on extra duties in her place.

Cultivating relationships with provincial and municipal officials will not only benefit the town but the entire Strait area, the mayor noted.

Pointing to the importance of being on the same page with the provincial government, Chisholm-Beaton said she is committed to working closely with that level of government.

Chisholm-Beaton said the NSFM is undertaking structural change to be more nimble to address ongoing issues quickly, such as infrastructure funding, and added that roads is one of their biggest priorities.