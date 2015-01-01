Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton completes term as President of the Nova Scotia Federation Of Municipalities

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton recently wrapped up her term as president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

Chisholm-Beaton was acclaimed to the position in November of 2022, after serving as vice president of the NSFM for a year. She is still part of the NSFM board.

Chisholm-Beaton called it an interesting term with lots of change and progress as an organization. She said there was some restructuring of by-laws, the size and structure of the board, and to the way they vote.





She also pointed to a first round of negotiations between the NSFM and the province around roles and responsibilities. When anyone serves as part of NSFM board, she said they was there to think about what is best for the entire province, not just the area they represent. She called it a great opportunity to learn about the differences and diversity of all 49 municipalities involve.