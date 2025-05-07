Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton Supportive of Efforts to Market Cape Breton as a Tourist Destination

The Mayor of Port Hawkesbury supports attempts to continue marketing Cape Breton to tourists.

Following last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the increase in the tourism marketing levy from 2 to 3 per cent will help promote the island as a destination.

Destination Cape Breton CEO Terry Smith told council that 88 per cent of their budget comes from the levy, with each dollar spent marketing the island resulting in $30 in direct visitor spending. Now all registered accommodations, including AirBnB and Vrbo, now have to collect the levy, he noted..

Smith said 77 per cent of visitors to Cape Breton come from outside Atlantic Canada, with 15-16 per cent coming from the United States. He said 2024 was a “record year” for tourism to the island, with DCB web site traffic and engagement, as well as revenue from room nights, all up from previous years. He said the numbers for 2025 are even better, so far.

In addition to lengthening the season by encouraging fall and winter tourism, Smith said DCB is also trying to increase the length of time visitors stay from an average of 4 days to 7 days.

In response to a question from Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie about promoting snowmobile trails during the winter months, Smith said DCB has met with snowmobile clubs around the island to get their input on what’s missing from their marketing efforts and a steering committee has been formed to put together an action plan. He said they have also talked with the Municipality of the County of Richmond about promoting their many ATV trails.

After MacQuarrie asked whether the group is advocating for better cellular service, Smith said that is another item on their to-do list, especially as it pertains to poor service in the Cape Breton Highlands. Smith then added that he has not heard any updates about the Gateway Project welcoming visitors at the Port Hastings rotary, when asked by MacQuarrie.

In response to a question from Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley about the lack of accommodations, Smith said that is another task they are working on. After Langley asked about making the town a boating destination, Smith said they talked to a consultant and want to meet with the Strait Area Yacht Club.