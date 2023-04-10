Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to Attend Major Wind Energy Conference in Denmark

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will be in Copenhagen, Denmark for a major

wind energy conference later this month. The Wind Europe annual conference is expected to attract more than 10,000 participants, in excess of 50 sessions and over 490 exhibitors.

Chisholm-Beaton says she’ll be there to represent the town and the Strait Region at the event to make critical connections and learn more about this emerging industry and what preparatory work that needs done to allow wind energy locally to flourish and grow.

Chisholm-Beaton says several other local leaders have confirmed their attendance to the meeting. Chisholm-Beaton says green energy holds tremendous potential for the Strait area.

Chisholm-Beaton says offshore wind and green hydrogen energy are topics that have been raised in town council recently. The town and the County of Richmond jointly own the Landrie Lake Water Utility. The two municipal units will be petitioning the province to look at how to expand the watershed to accommodate hydrogen energy and offshore wind projects.