Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton to Serve as Temporary President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities

The Mayor of Port Hawkesbury will serve as the temporary president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton confirmed that she will serve as NSFM President for the next year.

After District of Lunenburg Mayor Carolyn Bolivar-Getson lost her mayoral bid in October’s municipal election, Chisholm-Beaton became the new head of the organization representing the province’s municipalities as a result of serving as past president.

Bolivar-Getson succeeded the Port Hawkesbury Mayor as NSFM President in November 2023.

After the meeting, Chisholm Beaton said the new role will not interfere with her job as the town’s mayor, nor will her role as a board member with the Association of Municipal Administrators of Nova Scotia.

