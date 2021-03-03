Port Hawkesbury Mayor Pleased A Pharmacy Prototype COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic will open in the Town

The Mayor of Port Hawkesbury is happy to hear that a pharmacy prototype clinic will open in the town on March 16.

Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said this was a “smart move” given Port Hawkesbury’s strategic location.

The mayor said she is encouraged to hear that other Strait area communities will host vaccine clinics as the province’s continues to roll-out its plan, adding it will help in the creation of a volunteer pool which will be vital to assist with the province’s long-term vaccination strategy.

CAO Terry Doyle reported that approximately 150 people participated in the rapid testing clinic held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on February 20. Doyle said there were many volunteers who showed up, and there were many positive comments from those who were tested, along with organizers.