Port Hawkesbury Mayor provides update on Cape Breton Gateway Project

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Port Hawkesbury mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton provided councillors with an update on the Cape Breton Gateway Project.

Chisholm-Beaton said she met with Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines and asked about plans for the Port Hastings rotary and if it was included in the department’s five-year infrastructure plan.

They mayor said Hines confirmed the potential replacement of the rotary is within the five-year plan and price tag is in the range of $5 million. She also suggested collaborating with the department on a broader project for Cape Breton’s Gateway.