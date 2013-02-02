Port Hawkesbury Municipal Leaders praise Public Works Crews for their efforts during the February Storms

Port Hawkesbury’s Department of Public Works was praised for their efforts during two storms earlier this month.

From Feb. 2 to Feb. 4 eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton received more than 100 centimetres of snow after a persistent, heavy snowfall that closed roads, offices and businesses, and knocked out power for thousands.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver acknowledged the “fine work” of the public works staff in keeping intersections clear.

Then again from Feb. 13 to 15, Nova Scotia was hit with another blizzard that dropped around 30 centimetres of snow.

CAO Terry Doyle said the public works staff put in long hours and showed “tremendous effort” during the storms.

Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said what the public works employees accomplished was “absolutely phenomenal.”

Doyle also noted the efforts of local contractors who opened parking lots, pushed back snow banks, and cleared paths for the town’s fire services.

The CAO said volunteers have been working and bringing in as many resources as possible to clear the snow and fallen trees from the town’s trail system.

During this time, the CAO said the public works department also dealt with three watermain breaks and replaced a hire hydrant.