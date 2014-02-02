Port Hawkesbury native and respected Nova Scotia winemaker Gina Haverstock Wins Prestigious National Award

Port Hawkesbury native and respected Nova Scotia winemaker Gina Haverstock is the recipient of a national award.

Haverstock, head Winemaker of Devonian Coast Wineries has been presented with the Wine Growers of Canada Karl Kaiser Canadian Winemaker Award. It’s presented annually to an individual who demonstrates outstanding leadership in winemaking, serves as a mentor to peers and dedicates significant time and energy toward advancing winemaking excellence. The award is named after Karl Kaiser, a pioneer of the modern Canadian wine industry.

This is the first time the award has been given to a winemaker outside of Ontario and British Columbia. Haverstock is also the first female winner.

She was presented the award during a ceremony in the Okanagan Valley in British Columbia on Tuesday.