Port Hawkesbury native chosen as one of Two New Crown Attorneys appointed to Specialize in Sexual Assault cases

The province’s Public Prosecution Service has announced the appointment of two new Crown Attorneys to focus on sexual assault cases. They will also provide specialized training to their colleagues, develop resources for Crown Attorneys, including legal briefs and research as well as measures for monitoring Crown attorney performance in the prosecution of sexual violence cases. They will also prosecute cases themselves or with other Crown attorneys.

One of the new Crown Attorneys is a Port Hawkesbury native, Constance MacIssac, who graduated from the Dalhousie Law School in 2010. Joining Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Dartmouth in 2011, MacIsaac practiced in both criminal and civil law with a focus on mental health law and also has professional experience working with gender-based violence. Also hired is Danielle Fostey from St. Paul, Alberta, a former Crown Prosector in Fort McMurray with a strong background on sexual violence and vulnerable victims.