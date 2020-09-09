Port Hawkesbury native in the running for the Giller Prize

A Port Hawkesbury native has made the longlist for Canada’s richest literary award the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Lynn Coady, who now lives in Toronto, is one of 14 authors chosen out of a field of 118 books submitted by publishers.

Coady’s novel is a psychological thriller entitled “Watching You Without Me”.

The shortlist will be announced on Monday, October 5th.

The Giller Prize will be presented in November. The prize awards $100,000 to the author of Canada’s best novel.

Coady won the Giller Prize in 2013 for her book “Hellgoing”, a collection of eight short stories