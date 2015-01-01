Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home to be Replaced

The province has announced plans for more long-term care rooms in Port Hawkesbury.

Inverness MLA and Finance Minister Allan MacMaster says the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home is being replaced with a new 96 room facility that will provide care for an additional 42 seniors.

This announcement is part of government’s pledge to add 2,200 rooms in long-term care infrastructure plan. The expansion will include new long-term care homes that will add about 800 rooms to the system and the replacement of older homes with new modern facilities that will have about 1,400 rooms. All these new homes are expected to be ready by 2032.

The original plan included homes with about 3,500 rooms expected to be ready by 2027. All new living spaces will be single rooms, each with its own private washroom. The province is contracting with several long-term care providers for new facilities and to replace existing ones.