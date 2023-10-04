Port Hawkesbury offers support to Local Rider to Compete at the National Barrel Horse Association World Championship in Perry, Georgia

Horse rider Morgan Beaton will receive some financial help from the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

The 22-year-old and her horse “QTS All Shook Up” recently qualified for the National Barrel Horse Association World Championship in Perry, Georgia.

Noting that her goal is to represent Nova Scotia with good horsemanship and sportsmanship, Beaton said she is seeking sponsors and donors to help her make the trip.

Although the town’s sponsorship policy deals with teams and trips, CAO Terry Doyle said town staff recommend a donation of $200.

Noting that she grew up in Port Hawkesbury, Town Councillor Jason Aucoin said the trip will be costly since Beaton has to get a passport for her horse, she needs to get blood samples from the horse, and they can only travel for a limited amount of time while transporting such an animal.

Town Councillor Mark MacIver estimated Beaton’s trip will be in the range of $8,000 to $10,000, but she is representing the town. He also got council to agree to provide the rider with some town pins and other logos so Beaton can display them on her trailer at the international competition.

Town council voted unanimously to provide the donation to Beaton.