Port Hawkesbury Officials Pleased with How the Community Weathered Fiona

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is relieved it was able to successfully weather Hurricane Fiona.

CAO Terry Doyle told last night’s regular monthly meeting that the town has used its emergency management plan three times, the first was during the COVID-19 pandemic, the second was for an exercise last spring, and the third was in preparation for the hurricane.

Doyle said officials are now going through the plan for amendments to present to council.

The CAO said the town and surrounding areas were “very fortunate” that they were not severely impacted by the storm, and he said they reached out to offer support to neighbouring municipalities which were not as lucky.

Doyle said the Civic Centre has been used to offer services to players and families of visiting hockey teams.

Doyle said the town’s system was able handle the significant rainfall and public works staff did a lot of preparation by cleaning out catch basins. He said they also monitored and responded to calls throughout the storm.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton offered thanks to staff, the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, Port Hawkesbury RCMP, and the Emergency Management Office