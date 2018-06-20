Port Hawkesbury Paper officials address Antigonish County Council Meeting

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish heard from representatives of Port Hawkesbury Paper (PHP) during the county’s regular monthly meeting on Tuesday night. The representatives discussed the forestry practices of the company, some of which include clear cutting.

Warden Owen McCarron said the presentation usually happens once a year, where the plant comes and talks about what they are doing in the region. McCarron called it a good opportunity to learn about the practices of the company. When asked about the topic of clear cutting, the warden said is part of the treatment that is needed.

The warden said PHP is a big employer in the area and a solid contributor to the economy of the province, noting it is important to hear what they have to say.