Port Hawkesbury Paper Officials Speak to Inverness County Council about Operation

Andrew Fedora, Leader in Sustainability and Outreach at Port Hawkesbury Paper, popped into

Inverness Council’s June meeting to give a quick update on his Point Tupper operation. He said myths and misconceptions about the forestry industry exist, and he’d like to do all he can to clear them up. He acknowledged that PHP does clear cut, but that it isn’t a “default tool” for the industry. He added that the company stopped using herbicide sprays in 1997, and that the products produced by PHP are Forest Stewardship Council certified.