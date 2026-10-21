Port Hawkesbury Paper opens its New Wind Farm in Guysborough County

Port Hawkesbury Paper’s new Goose Harbour Lake Wind Farm in Guysborough County has officially opened.

A technical tour was held on the site on Tuesday, with a number of officials on site, including representatives from the three levels of government, contractors, as well as a variety of other partners involved in its construction. The total cost of the project is $450 million and includes 24 Nordex N163 cold climate turbines, with a total generating capacity of 168 megawatts. The wind farm is expected to generate at least 60 per cent of Port Hawkesbury Paper’s annual electricity needs. It is one of Nova Scotia’s largest renewable energy projects.

The wind farm is operated by Port Hawkesbury Paper Wind, a company established by the mill to develop the wind farm; and an economic development partnership owned by Nova Scotia’s 13 Mi’kmaw First Nations (Wskijinu’k Mtmo’taqnuow Agency Ltd.), holding an equity interest.