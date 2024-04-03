Port Hawkesbury Pleased the Department of Energy is Formulating an Emergency Plan

The Town of Port Hawkesbury is happy that the Department of Energy is formulating an emergency plan.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council discussed correspondence from the provincial department.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the energy department is taking “positive steps” toward emergency management and emergency response plans.

Noting this will be a “provincially coordinated effort,” the mayor said a vulnerable citizen registry as part of that plan will be “extremely important.”

Pointing to ongoing extreme weather events, the mayor said it’s good news that the province is creating a culture of emergency preparedness by formulating a response.

Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver agreed that the letter was “positive.”