Port Hawkesbury Pride Plans a March this Weekend

Port Hawkesbury Pride is holding a march this weekend.

Port Hawkesbury Pride facilitator Taylor Linloff said they will gather at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Saturday to march, roll, or run in support of 2SLGBTQ+ rights. Taylor noted 2SLGBTQ+ rights are under attack, be it due to laws, misinformation, or general bigotry, across the world.

Linloff says they have been organizing events for Port Hawkesbury Pride since 2020.

Saturday’s march is set for at 1 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre. If there is inclement weather, the march will take place inside on the walking track.