Port Hawkesbury Public Works Department Commended for Quick Response

A Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor said the town’s public works department did a great job responding to an issue at the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

Mark MacIver told last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that the Port Hawkesbury Public Works Department “saved the day” by quickly shutting off the water main after freezes in various sections of the water line were discovered in the building on Monday.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton echoed those sentiments that the town is lucky to have a “pretty awesome” public works department.