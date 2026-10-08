Port Hawkesbury RCMP Investigate the Theft of Copper Wire

The Port Hawkesbury RCMP is investigating several reports of copper wire stolen in the local area.

On October first, officers received word that copper wire was taken between September 28th and 29th in Point Tupper. The wire was cut and stolen from a power pole near the railway track beneath the Highway 4 bridge, near Henry Paint Street, resulting in communications disruptions.

Police say at around the same time, copper wire was also stolen from Highway 4 near civic address 566.

Anyone who witnessed the thefts or saw any suspicious activity in the area is asked to call the RCMP at 902-625-2220. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.