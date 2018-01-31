Port Hawkesbury RCMP investigating Hit and Run

The Port Hawkesbury RCMP is investigating a recent hit and run involving a dog.

Police say last Friday night at 7:30 a 15-year-old girl was walking a dog across the street at the pedestrian crosswalk in front of Papa’s Pub when a car struck the canine. The driver of the car immediately fled the scene. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Police have determined the car involved in the hit and run is a small gold/tan coloured Honda.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.