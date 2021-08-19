Port Hawkesbury RCMP Involved in Short Pursuit

Port Hawkesbury RCMP were involved in a short pursuit with a vehicle on Highway 105 yesterday. The chase occurred around 4:35 p.m. Police say the vehicle was the subject of numerous dangerous driving complaints.

Police say the pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle stopping, but the driver fled into the woods. RCMP officers searched for the suspect with the assistance of a police dog team from Cape Breton Regional Police and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources.

The driver was not found and police are continuing to look for them.

RCMP say this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Port Hawkesubry RCMP or Crime Stoppers.