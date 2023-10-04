Port Hawkesbury RCMP seek Assistance in locating a 78-year-old man Reported Missing

Port Hawkesbury RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating 78-year-old Derek Cyril Kruger,

who was last seen near Antigonish on September 29th.

He is described as five feet, four inches tall with brown hair, wearing glasses and a hearing aid.

He may be driving a red 1997 Mazda Miata with Nova Scotia

license plate FAU 511. Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Derek Cyril Kruger is asked to call the Port Hawkesbury RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.