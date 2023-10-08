Port Hawkesbury RCMP Seeks Public’s Help in Finding Missing Woman

Port Hawkesbury RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 59-year-old woman.

Angela Phinney was last seen Saturday boarding a bus in Port Hawkesbury for Halifax. It is not known if Phinney got off the bus before that.

Angela Phinney is described as 4-foot-11, with dirty blond shoulder length hair, sometimes worn in a bun, blue eyes and often wearing sunglasses. No clothing description is available, but she could be carrying a wheeled suitcase. A picture of Phinney could be found in the news section of the 989XFM web site.

Anyone with information on Angela Phinney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-625-2220. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App