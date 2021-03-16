Port Hawkesbury receives federal support to update Operations

The Town of Port Hawkesbury received a boost from the federal government today.

The Government of Canada is investing $124,000 in three new projects in Nova Scotia communities through the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities on behalf of the federal government. Port Hawkesbury is getting $24,000, which will be used to record and formalize operations, maintenance data and procedures to better preserve and record performance on its asset register. The work will target the water network and municipal facilities. The town will use free open-source software to collect, maintain and use its operation and maintenance procedures.