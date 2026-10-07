Port Hawkesbury Residents speak to Town Council on their Experiences from September’s Flash Flood

Residents of Port Hawkesbury made a presentation to their town council about last month’s flash flood.

Steve MacDougall told last night’s monthly public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that after a flood in 1975 that affected 45 to 50 homes in the Tamarac Heights area, it was determined that the storm water and sanitary wastewater systems were 80 to 85% blocked with one problem area stretching from 14 to 16 feet.

Once mitigation measures were introduced, MacDougall said flooding problems did not take place for the next 26 years.

After speaking with a former town employee, MacDougall said the lay-out and capacities of the systems might be creating the current problems, as well as the fact that preventative maintenance was not continued.

Another resident who made a presentation said last month’s flood was not an isolated incident, noting there has been flooding in recent years which have created insurance problems and uncertainty for many homeowners. She also noted that flooding is not isolated to the Tamarac area but has been experienced in other parts of Port Hawkesbury as well.

The resident said the lack of waste management has forced some to delay cleaning and remediating their properties and she requested more disposal services from the town.

The resident then pointed to documents from 2005 that referenced specific shortcomings in the system, and she questioned whether the wastewater and stormwater systems have acceptable capacity today.

She asked that the town identify the problems, investigate funding for upgrades, and improve communication with residents.

Along with Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, all town councillors expressed their desire to come up with solutions as soon as possible.