Port Hawkesbury Residents to vote on Plebescite on Reeves Street in October’s Municipal Election

Port Hawkesbury residents will be able to voice their opinion on the state of Reeves Street when they vote in the upcoming municipal election set for October 19.

Earlier this month, Port Hawkesbury Town Council voted unanimously to put the Reeves Street issue to a plebiscite.

Back in 2015, the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce issued a final report titled Destination Reeves Street. In 2014, the Chamber and Port Hawkesbury Town Council issued a request for proposals, asking for a development plan for the town focussed on the future of Reeves Street, which came after a safety study on the street.

The street was later changed from four lanes to three lanes but last year, council voted to ask the province to change it back to four lanes though there have been no changes to the current three-lane layout.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton said the plebiscite will not be binding, as the street is the responsibility of the province.

Chisholm Beaton said they are still ironing out the exact wording of the plebiscite question, but said it will be basic yes or no question. She said the province will be the one to make the decision to either change the street or keep it as is, but the plebiscite will be an opportunity to give more information to the province.