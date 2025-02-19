Port Hawkesbury Seeks More Details from the Province on Plans to Consider More Resource Extraction

Port Hawkesbury wants more information on the provincial government’s plans to consider more resource extraction.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton told last night’s combined committee-of-the-whole and public meeting that they have requested clarification from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing (DMAH) in response to correspondence from the department.

Noting that the current government is exploring options that previous government’s did not entertain, the mayor said the request from DMAH was tabled. She said town council wants to know what potential sectors will be involved and how local communities will be affected.

Chisholm-Beaton said the town wants to fully understand the opportunities around resource development, the risks involved, and what particular projects could be planned for various parts of the province, including the Strait of Canso region.

She said town council is generally supportive of the province “upping our economic game,” but they want to know all the steps that will be taken to get there.