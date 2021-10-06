Port Hawkesbury set to Approve Another Taxi Company for the Town

Another taxi company is moving into Port Hawkesbury.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council gave licence approval to Calvestico Financial Enterprises and Consulting Ltd. to operate two vehicles serving the town.

Pending final verification of insurance, CAO Terry Doyle said all other requirements have been met by owners Mark and Theresa Cavanaugh.

After town councillor Jason Aucoin left the meeting, declaring a conflict, the remaining council approved the motion.

During the regular monthly meeting on Sept. 7, council decided to table the application to answer questions about insurance and inspections.