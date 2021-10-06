Port Hawkesbury Sets 8 p.m. for completion of Trick-or-Treating on Halloween Night

Trick-or-treaters are being asked to finish up their search for candy by 8 p.m. in the Town of Port Hawkesbury.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Council set 8 p.m. as the deadline for trick-or-treating to stop on Halloween night.

As a result of the town’s rules, no one is allowed to wear Halloween masks after 8 p.m. and there is a 10 p.m. curfew for those aged 16 and under.

Town council discussed limiting trick-or-treating to between the hours of 5-8 p.m. but because some want to get started early, they decided to keep the start time open.