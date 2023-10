The Town of Port Hawkesbury has established Halloween curfews.

As it has for the past decade, town council approved a motion to allow trick-or-treating in Port Hawkesbury until 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, town council decided that no masks can be worn on town streets after 8 p.m., and there will be a 10 p.m. curfew for those 16 and under.