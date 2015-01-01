Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame Induction Ceremony This Weekend

The Port Hawkesbury Sports Wall of Fame induction ceremony is set for Saturday, November 25, at 2 p.m. in the Shannon Studio.

Inductees this year include 1960’s multi-sport athlete and horseman Angus Francis (Frank) MacInnis, baseball coach Michael John Ryan, the 1975 Strait Esso Flyers Baseball Team and the 1909 Port Hawkesbury Junior Hockey Team.

MacInnis was a middle distance and relay runner, competing for the Antigonish Highland Society in the early to mid 1960’s when there was a seasonal circuit for running. He also competed for the Canada Games and St. FX Cross Country Ski Teams, played basketball and softball at the intermediate level on local teams and was a well respected horseman.

Ryan coached in house leagues before moving up to lead Mosquito, PeeWee, Bantam and Midget teams, where his teams won four provincial silver medals. In 2001 he coached the Midget A team to Provincial Gold and Atlantic Silver medals. He also coached girls softball for three years and was manager of the Bantam AAA Pirates

The Strait Esso Flyers won the Provincial Intermediate “B” Baseball team captured the Provincial title in 1975 by winning four straight games over Weymouth, and later the Martime Intermediate “B” title, beating Lorneville.

The 1909 Port Hawkesbury Junior Hockey Team won the Cape Breton Championship, the first known team from Port Hawkesbury to win a title in any sport.

As part of this year’s ceremony, Blake Marchand and Sarah Pluta will receive youth awards.